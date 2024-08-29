Watch Now
Firefighters respond to structure fire at Blacklake Golf Resort

Fire broke out at a condominium located on Golf Course Ln. in Nipomo on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
UPDATE (11:32 a.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO reports that three units of a condominium complex are involved in the fire.

All occupants are out of the building.
(11:08 a.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a residential structure fire at Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo.

The fire was reported at about 10:45 a.m. along the 1400 block of Golf Course Lane.

Crews from multiple agencies have been dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

