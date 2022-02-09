Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters respond to structure fire in New Cuyama

items.[0].image.alt
<b>Daniel Bertucelli</b>
CUYAMA FIRE.jpg
CUYAMA FIRE2.jpg
Posted at 8:02 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 11:02:59-05

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a structure fire in New Cuyama this morning.

Officials say the fire broke out on the 4800 block of Morales St.

Three engines reported to the scene of fire.

Crew contained the fire to one room.

One person was displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png