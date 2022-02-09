Firefighters respond to structure fire in New Cuyama

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a structure fire in New Cuyama this morning.
Officials say the fire broke out on the 4800 block of Morales St.
Three engines reported to the scene of fire.
Crew contained the fire to one room.
One person was displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
