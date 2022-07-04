Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Paso Robles

firefighter.PNG
KSBY stock image
firefighter.PNG
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 13:09:55-04

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house fire Sunday night.

Fire officials say the fire broke out at around 10:45 p.m. at a multifamily home on Myrtlewood Drive.

When firefighters arrived they say the fire was burning on the exterior of the structure and extending into the attic space.

The fire caused minimal damage as firefighters were able to knock down the fire within 10 minutes.

Everyone inside the multifamily home was able to evacuate safely and return to their homes once the fire was extinguished.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png