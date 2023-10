CAL FIRE SLO is responding to reports of a vegetation fire East of Cambria Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at about 12:41 p.m. near the 6000 block of Highway 46 West.

Fire officials are on scene and report the fire is approximately 7 - 10 acres.

Fire crews are on scene working to gain control of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.