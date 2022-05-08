Watch
Firefighters respond to vegetation fire near Goleta

Posted at 3:07 PM, May 08, 2022
Santa Barbara County Firefighters are responding to reports of a vegetation fire Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials say the Patera Fire broke out in the La Patera Ranch area, west of Fairview Road in Goleta at around 2:25 p.m.

As of 3 p.m., fire officials report the fire has burned 10 acres, with a potential to burn 100 acres, due to the fire burning downhill and strong winds in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

