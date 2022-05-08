Firefighters respond to vegetation fire near Goleta

Santa Barbara County Firefighters are responding to reports of a vegetation fire Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials say the Patera Fire broke out in the La Patera Ranch area, west of Fairview Road in Goleta at around 2:25 p.m.
As of 3 p.m., fire officials report the fire has burned 10 acres, with a potential to burn 100 acres, due to the fire burning downhill and strong winds in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
VegetationFire- #PateraFire SBC on scene of a fire off North Fairview in Goleta. Patera IC reporting 10 acres at this time, with potential for 100 acres. Fire burning downhill, with strong winds in the area. C/T 2:26. En route to scene.— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) May 8, 2022