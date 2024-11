The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in Santa Maria this evening.

Units arrived on the scene at around 4:30, where they found the vehicle on railroad tracks near Sinton Rd. and Ray Rd.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby brush and rail cars.

No injuries were reported, but officials say units will remain on scene.

This is a developing story and we will release more details when they are made available.