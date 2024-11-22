Watch Now
Firefighters responding to house fire in Atascadero

UPDATE (1:55 p.m.) - Neighbors tell KSBY they heard an explosion before flames broke out at a home on Hermosilla Avenue Friday afternoon.

Firefighters have the flames knocked down but are expected to remain on scene for some time.
(1:06 p.m.) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Atascadero on Friday.

The fire was reported at about 12:40 p.m. on Hermosilla Avenue near Lobos Avenue.

A smoke plume from the fire could be seen from an ALERTCalifornia camera:

Smoke from a house fire is seen on a wildfire alert camera on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

