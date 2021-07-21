Firefighters respond to house fire in Atascadero

UPDATE (5:25 p.m.) - Fire officials in Atascadero say investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.

Atascadero Fire Chief Casey Bryson says the fire started outside the home and burned up into the attic. Grass and vegetation around the house also burned, and several neighboring properties have fence damage.

One person was home when the fire started, but Bryson says a bystander helped that resident get out of the house safely.

PG&E estimates power to the surrounding neighborhood should be restored by 7 p.m.

___

(4:35 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Atascadero.

It was first reported at about 3:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of El Camino Real.

A power outage was also reported in the area at about the same time. PG&E reported 50 customers in the area were without power.

Emergency officials are asking people to avoid the area from Carizzo Rd. north to the Highway 101 on-ramp because of the fire.

KSBY News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.