Firefighters are responding to reports of a residential structure fire near Avila Beach.

It was first reported at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of See Canyon Rd. and Skyview Trail.

Smoke was reported to be seen from Avila Beach.

Multiple crews and air support were called to respond.

CAL FIRE SLO reported that the fire had also spread to nearby vegetation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.