Firefighters rescue duckling stuck in Orcutt storm drain

It's the perfect Mother's Day reunion thanks to the assistance of Santa Barbara County Firefighters.
On Sunday fire crews helped a wayward duckling that was separated from the rest of its family.
Fire officials say the duckling was stuck in a storm drain in Orcutt.
Firefighters say they were able to free the duckling and reunite it with its mother and siblings just in time for a morning pool swim.
