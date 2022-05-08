Firefighters rescue duckling stuck in Orcutt storm drain

It's the perfect Mother's Day reunion thanks to the assistance of Santa Barbara County Firefighters.

On Sunday fire crews helped a wayward duckling that was separated from the rest of its family.

Fire officials say the duckling was stuck in a storm drain in Orcutt.

Firefighters say they were able to free the duckling and reunite it with its mother and siblings just in time for a morning pool swim.

Santa Barbara County FIre Duckling reunited with its family