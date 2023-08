Forward progress is stopped on multiple small fires in the area of Dominion Road and E. Clark Avenue in Orcutt Thursday afternoon.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the call came in just before 2:30 p.m. reporting three separate 100-foot spot fires along the side of the road.

Forward progress was reportedly stopped about 15 minutes later and aircraft and bulldozers initially requested at the scene were canceled.

Firefighters have not said what may have sparked the fires.