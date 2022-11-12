Firefighters to "fill the boot" for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

The City Fire Department and San Luis Obispo City Firefighters IAFF Local 3523 will collect cash donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association through a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser on Saturday, November 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Higuera and Morro.

Community members are encouraged to drop donations in firefighter boots being carried around by members of the City Fire Department.

All donations will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association to support their mission of empowering people living with neuromuscular disease and will go directly to local families.

“The Fill the Boot event is a great tradition that the fire service is involved in, and we are always amazed to see the high level of community support,” said City Fire Chief Keith Aggson.

Firefighters have collected funds as part of the Fill the Boot program to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association since 1954.

Since 1950, the Muscular Dystrophy Association has spearheaded efforts to transform the lives of people with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

Donations help fund groundbreaking research for promising treatments and provide families with the highest quality care from the best doctors in the country.

Click here to learn more about the Fill the Boot program.