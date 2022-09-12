Firefighters will train for structure fires at Burton Mesa

Firefighters will prepare to fight structure fires during live training happening in the coming week, Santa Barbara County Fire Department announced Monday.

The training is happening at the Burton Mesa Training Center in Lompoc from Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 15-17.

Training will involve lumber burning in metal shipping containers. Officials say untreated lumber is being used to minimize potential toxins in the smoke.

The Air Pollution Control District, California Air Resources Board and the National Weather Service are involved in choosing the burn days to allow smoke to disperse easily.

Some smoke may be visible through the day while training burns are happening.