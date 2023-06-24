Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters work to rescue driver after vehicle goes over side of bridge

BRIDGE INCIDENT SB 6-24-23.jpg
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
BRIDGE INCIDENT SB 6-24-23.jpg
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 18:10:16-04

Firefighters are working to rescue a driver after a vehicle went over the side of a bridge in Santa Barbara.

Firefighters received reports about a vehicle over the side of a bridge at about 1:55 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a tweet by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department's public information officer, it happened off of Hwy 154 at the Cold Springs Bridge.

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident.

At 2:36 p.m., a helicopter was lowering a medic to the driver of the vehicle on the hillside.

Ground crews also installed rope systems.

The incident is active and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg