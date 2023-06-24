Firefighters work to rescue driver after vehicle goes over side of bridge

Firefighters are working to rescue a driver after a vehicle went over the side of a bridge in Santa Barbara.

Firefighters received reports about a vehicle over the side of a bridge at about 1:55 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a tweet by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department's public information officer, it happened off of Hwy 154 at the Cold Springs Bridge.

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident.

At 2:36 p.m., a helicopter was lowering a medic to the driver of the vehicle on the hillside.

Ground crews also installed rope systems.

The incident is active and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.