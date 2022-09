Firefly Aerospace is gearing up for its second launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Sunday’s launch window of the Alpha Flight 2 begins at 3 p.m.

The company launched a rocket last September that exploded shortly after takeoff from the base and scattered debris over part of the Central Coast.

Firefly reported the rocket had experienced an anomaly during the first stage ascent.

No major injuries were reported.

To view Sunday’s launch, a link will be available here. https://firefly.com/