Firefly preparing for next launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Firefly Aerospace is targeting Monday night for liftoff of its Alpha 5 (FLTA005) mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Called "Noise of Summer," the mission for NASA will deploy eight payloads.

The launch is currently scheduled for 9:03 p.m. from SLC-2 at Vandenberg, according to the aerospace company.

“The Firefly team has rapidly matured our Alpha rocket and our responsive launch operations to deliver the dependable one-metric-ton rocket the market is demanding,” said Firefly Aerospace CEO Bill Weber on the company's website. “We’re proud to support this NASA mission that will not only prove out the capabilities of Alpha as a repeatable, reliable launch vehicle, but also advance our mission of making space for everyone by supporting some incredible student-led CubeSat initiatives.”

Firefly reports the mission is another “rapid launch operation,” with crews transporting the payload fairing to the pad and mating it to the rocket within 14 hours of the scheduled liftoff time. The process for a typical operation is usually done in weeks, according to Firefly.

A livestream of the launch will begin about 30 minutes before liftoff.

