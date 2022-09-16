Firefly rocket launch delayed until late September

Firefly Aerospace is delaying its next rocket launch attempt from Vandenberg Space Force Base because of the weather.

The company scrubbed its two previous launch attempts earlier this week.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the launch was scrubbed because of a drop in the rocket's helium pressure. On Monday, Sept. 12, it was scrubbed due to wind.

Firefly was aiming for another attempt with a launch window starting at 12 a.m. on September 19; however, a rain storm is forecasted to move into the area starting Sunday night into Monday morning.

The company says its next launch window will be no sooner than September 29.

Firefly will be launching its Alpha rocket for only the second time.

Last September, the company launched an Alpha rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, but it exploded shortly after takeoff.

Firefly reported that the rocket had experienced an anomaly during the first stage ascent.

No one was hurt but the explosion scattered debris over the area with some rocket pieces being found as far away as Orcutt.