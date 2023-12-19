Firefly rocket scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this week

A launch by Firefly Aerospace is expected to take place at Vandenberg Space Force Base this week.

Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha FLTA004 rocket is scheduled to launch Wednesday, between 9:18 a.m. and 9:39 a.m.

According to base officials, the launch is being conducted by Space Launch Delta 30 Guardians, Airmen and Firefly Aerospace. The mission is called Fly the Lightning' and will launch a payload for Lockheed Martin.

U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, is the launch decision authority.

"At Vandenberg Space Force Base, our Space Launch Delta 30 Guardians and Airmen play a vital role in delivering robust spaceport capabilities that directly provide the 'to' part of U.S. Space Force’s mission to secure our Nation's interests in, from, and to space," Titus said. "Our commercial launch partners serve as our invaluable industrial base, enabling us to achieve robust national security objectives in support of the entire Joint Force.”