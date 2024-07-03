Firefly targeting Wednesday night for Alpha 5 launch

Firefly Aerospace will try for the third night in a row to launch its Alpha rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Called "Noise of Summer," the Alpha Flight 5 mission for NASA will deploy eight payloads.

The launch was originally planned for Monday night but was aborted seconds before liftoff and a second attempt Tuesday was called.

The rocket is now set to liftoff at 9:04 p.m. from SLC-2 at Vandenberg, according to the aerospace company.

Firefly reports the mission was a “rapid launch operation,” with crews transporting the payload fairing to the pad and mating it to the rocket within 14 hours of Monday’s scheduled liftoff time. The process for a typical operation is usually done in weeks, according to Firefly.

A livestream of the launch will begin about 30 minutes before liftoff.