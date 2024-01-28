Fires destroy dental offices and trash cans in San Luis Obispo

Police are investigating a series of fires that destroyed two dental offices and multiple trash cans in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning.

Officials said firefighters responded to three trash can fires early Saturday morning along Walnut and Peach Street.

Those fires happened at the Mosque Narseen on Walnut Street, 1245 Peach Street, and behind 1270 Peach Street.

Residents in the area told KSBY the bins "incinerated into the ground."

"It definitely feels like someone or a group of people just went around like this little tiny handful of blocks," said Mason Jones, whose recycling bin caught on fire.

Shortly after the trash can fires, fire officials said firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1250 Peach Street around 1:36 a.m.

The fire started outside the building and spread into two dental offices.

No one was injured but officials said both offices were a total loss.

San Luis Obispo police are asking anyone with information, including footage captured by home camera systems to contact a detective at (805)781-7312.