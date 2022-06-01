Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest returns to Paso Robles this weekend

After a two-year hiatus, the Firestone Walker Beer Fest is returning to Paso Robles on Saturday, June 4.

The fest is set to bring in more than 55 world-class breweries and 2,500 beer lovers for an afternoon of craft culture.

Net proceeds from the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest will benefit Paso Robles Pioneer Day, the local nonprofit that stages the event.

The proceeds are used to help fund antique tractor restoration and other local initiatives, including the annual Pioneer Day parade.

To commemorate the 2022 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest, a fest collaboration beer called Parrotphrase will also be available at local draft accounts starting June 6.

A complete list of breweries attending the 2022 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest can be viewed here.