Firestone Walker to take over Cali-Squeeze from SLO Brewing Co.

Firestone Walker and SLO Brewing Co. announced Thursday an agreement between the two breweries that Firestone is taking over the Cali-Squeeze brand from SLO Brew.

According to a press release, "Firestone Walker intends to fuel Cali-Squeeze's rapid growth while SLO Brewing Co. looks to focus on other up-and-coming brands within their portfolio."

Cali-Squeeze was launched in 2017 and became an immediate hit which Firestone Walkers associates said caught their eye.

"Cali-Squeeze presents a unique beer style for us to explore through what we like to call 'Fruits with Benefits.' As a traditional hop-forward craft brewer, we have watched these styles evolve and we see Cali-Squeeze as the beer to help with that discovery," said David Walker, co-founder of Firestone Walker.

"This sale provides a significant opportunity for us to invest in what we do best - developing and building up new, groundbreaking brands, including Tio Rodrigo craft micheladas, Porch Pounder and 'Rod & Hammers SLO Stills whiskey," said Hamish Marshall, Co-owner of SLO Brewing Company.

The transaction is expected to close by July 1st, according to a press release.