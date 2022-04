Fireworks are coming to Paso Robles this Fourth of July.

The motion to reinstate the celebration passed in a city council meeting Tuesday night with a unanimous vote.

A fireworks show will return to Barney Schwartz Park for the first time in a decade.

The estimated total cost of the event including labor, materials and equipment is $110,000 dollars.

It's believed the event could draw in thousands of people from all over San Luis Obispo county and beyond, being a big boost to the economy.