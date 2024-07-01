Fireworks reported in area prior to start of Paso Robles vegetation fire, fire officials say

Fireworks are being investigated as the possible cause of a vegetation fire that broke out Sunday night in Paso Robles.

The fire was reported at around 9 p.m. on Caballo Place.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reports firefighters were on scene within four minutes and reported the fire was around a quarter acre in size and burning uphill in brush and grass.

Multiple units from neighboring agencies responded to assist. The fire reportedly burned 3.65 acres. Fire officials say no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say many people in the area reported fireworks in the area prior to the start of the fire.

Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta tells KSBY “Fireworks is one component of the areas they will be investigating,” however, the cause remains under investigation.

