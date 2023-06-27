Fireworks stands in Five Cities going up this week

Safe and sound firework stands are popping up across the Central Coast, but you won’t be able to purchase anything from them just yet.

One of the stands that opens this week will benefit the Arroyo Grande High School music program.

The booth will be on the corner of Halcyon Rd. and Grand Ave. and opens Wednesday morning.

It will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day after that, until July 4.

In many communities, safe and sane fireworks can only be discharged between certain hours on the fourth of July.

In Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, and Oceano, fireworks can only be discharged from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on July 4.

Fireworks are illegal in many unincorporated areas of both counties.