First 5 encourages parents to make their own decisions on child vaccinations

According to First 5, there’s a plenty of misinformation being circulated that it's unsurprising that some parents of young ones are feeling heightened anxiety.

The organization, that was established in 1999, urges the importance of having a relationship with your child's pediatrician because that's where you get your most trusted personalized information about your child's health.

“The more that we talk about it and the more informed with then we don't have to feel so much fear about not doing it or feeling fear of backlash because you want to get your kid vaccinated. but you're making that personal decision” First 5 Executive Director, Wendy Sims-Moten said.

Sims-Moten recognizes the divisiveness when it comes to vaccines and encourages those to be respectful for the greater good.

"We've got to be able to hear each other and be respectful for the difference you may not want to go to the level of vaccinations but you're doing your part - perhaps wearing your mask or social distancing. We all have a part to do and one doesn't have to be aggressive or mean to get one point across to the other.”

First 5 is also adding additional resources for parents on its website to stay up to date on vaccine information.