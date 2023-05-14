Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

First annual SLO Botanical Faerie Festival

SLO Botanical Faerie Festival
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Some people chose to spend Mother's Day in a magical way by attending the first annual San Luis Obispo Botanical Faerie Festival.
SLO Botanical Faerie Festival
Posted at 2:00 PM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 17:00:07-04

Some people chose to spend Mother's Day in a magical way by attending the first annual San Luis Obispo Botanical Faerie Festival.

Those who attended this free family event were able to enjoy the garden, and children's activities, including crafts and musical performances.

Children were able to come and play with the faeries dressed in their favorite wings and flower crowns, and enjoy special snacks.

Those who attended also got to learn from a favorite faerie fanatic and celebrated children's author, Sharon Lovejoy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg