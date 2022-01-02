First babies of the new year born on the Central Coast

The first San Luis Obispo County baby born in 2022 was born at Sierra Vista Medical Center on the morning of New Year’s Day.

Kelsey and Jesse Bilsten, of San Luis Obispo, welcomed a baby daughter at 3:44 a.m. on Saturday.

The baby weighs 6 lbs.-10 oz. and is 20 in. long.

The first baby born in Santa Barbara County was born at 12 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Countey and Joel Rintoul, of Goleta, welcomed their first child Luca James Rintoul at 12 a.m.

Luca weighs 7 lbs.-4 oz. and is 20 in. long.

Dignity Health Hospitals welcomed their first babies of the new year as well.

At French Hospital Medical Center, Carson Plescia, a healthy baby boy was born at 4:04 a.m. Saturday morning.

Carson weighs 7 lbs.-7 oz. and is 21.5 in. long.

At Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, a baby boy named Mateo Bolanos was born at 12:39 a.m.

Mateo weighs 5 lbs.-3 oz. and is 18.5 in. long.