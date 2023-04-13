First Better Together networking luncheon event since 2019

For the first time since 2019, community members were able to attend the "Better Together" luncheon which took place Wednesday.

The event, brought together dozens of nonprofits, faith leaders, and government officials together for a networking lunch.

Organizers say this year's event had more than 100 registrants. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the NAACP of San Luis Obispo partnered to co-sponsor the event.

Prior to the pandemic, this was an annual luncheon for eight years.

Wednesday's luncheon took place at the Dallidet Adobe and Gardens in San Luis Obispo.

"I contacted the county historical society who are the sponsors of the Dallidet Adobe and they gave us this wonderful garden to have our luncheon pro bono," said Julie Jones, chairman of the Better Together Community Luncheon.