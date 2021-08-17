First California Physician Partners merging with Tenet Health Central Coast

First California Physician Partners (FCPP) is changing its name and becoming part of Tenet Health Central Coast.

The signs at FCPP nine locations will be changing to signify that merge.

The outpatient facility has 31 providers across its network offering specialized health care.

“These services have existed and continue to integrate care within Tenet Health Central Coast,” said Megan Butler with Tenet Health. “Patients will be able to continue to access records within all of our sites and they will continue to see the familiar faces that they have seen over the years with their established providers.”

As the merge continues, things like the FCPP website will change to reflect that the organization is now part of Tenet Health Central Coast.

FCPP has about 13,000 patients.