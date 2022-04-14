First cannabis dispensary to open in Guadalupe

Plans are in the works for the opening of Guadalupe’s first cannabis dispensary.

Root One will be located at 928 Guadalupe Street.

The owners say they plan to open within six to nine months and employ at least 20 people, but still have to go through the conditional use and building permit processes.

They say they’re excited to make an impact in the community while also helping local non-profits.

The City of Guadalupe says Root One was among five applicants.

The City Council ultimately decided to allow two storefronts but has not yet decided on the second business.

The council made the decision a little over a year ago to allow cannabis dispensaries to operate in the city

This will be the second location for Root One. The first location, Slocal Roots Dispensary, just opened at 2525 S Higuera St. in San Luis Obispo and will be holding its grand opening celebration next Wednesday.

