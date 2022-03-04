First Central Coast Raising Cane's to open Tuesday in Santa Maria

On Tuesday, community members are invited to a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for a new Raising Cane's in Santa Maria.

The fast-food restaurant, located at 485 W. Betteravia Rd., is the national chain's first location on the Central Coast.

It is located in the Aldi shopping center across the street from Chick-fil-A, Petco and Old Navy.

The Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce is hosting the grand opening, which begins at 7 a.m. on March 8 and will include a drawing that will award 20 customers one year of free meals at the restaurant. Winners will be drawn at 8 a.m. and must be 13 and older.

Organizers say the first 100 dine-in customers will receive a free Raising Cane's t-shirt. A DJ will be at the location through the day, and Jessica Carroll from KPAT will host a radio program live from 1 to 3 p.m.