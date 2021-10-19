Watch
First ever pumpkin decorating contest happening in Oceano

Posted at 5:18 PM, Oct 18, 2021
The Vitality Advisory Council is hosting the first Oceano Pumpkin decorating contest.

Organizers with VACO say they have over 40 business entries and the community is invited to vote on their favorites.

There are three categories, spookiest, silliest and most creative.

"It's just been amazing for us we're just so thrilled to see the creativity and the talent and just the community spirit and everyone coming together," said Jennifer Rokes, Secretary-Treasurer for Vitality Council of Oceano.

The contest is happening now through Halloween where winners will be announced that evening.

Community members can visit the business locations or go to this website to view the entries and to cast their votes.

