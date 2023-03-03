'First Fridays' return to Atascadero on Friday evening

'First Fridays' is coming to downtown Atascadero Friday evening and will feature live music from "Lulu and the Chaos."

There will also be a handful of food trucks and vintage and artisan vendors. First Friday events are free to attend. Most evenings will kick off between 5:30 and 6 p.m.

Every month on the first Friday, the downtown will be the place to be with a promotional theme or concert for local residents to come and enjoy the variety of boutique shops, craft breweries, wine bars, and pubs, restaurants, and entertainment offered all within walking distance.

People are encouraged to bring low-back chairs or blankets to sit on. Make a night of it as a date night or with the family to enjoy the variety of eating establishments, shops, and entertainment downtown.

As first Fridays continue, there will be a variety of themes to enjoy:



March 3 Concert in Downtown

April 7 Stellar Band at Historic City Hall

May 5 Spring Art & Wine Walk

June 2 Downtown Pub Crawl

July 7 Sōleffect Band at Historic City Hall

August 4 Concert in Downtown (band TBD)

Sep. 1 Concert in Downtown (band TBD)

Oct. 6 Summer Art & Wine Walk

Nov. 1 Concert at The Plaza (band TBD)

Dec. 1 Light up the Downtown PLUS Art & Wine Walk

For more information on the first Friday’s promotion or other events and activities, click here.