First of 2 unarmed Minuteman III test launches this week lifts off from Vandenberg SFB

The first of two scheduled unarmed Minuteman III test launches this week from Vandenberg Space Force Base launched overnight.

Space Force officials say the unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile lifted off at 12:56 a.m. and “showcases the readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force’s safe, effective deterrent.”

"This test launch marks the start of a remarkable week for our Guardians and Airmen at Vandenberg, with two test launches scheduled from the Western Range," said Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander. "These tests hold immense significance, not only for our nation's defense, but also serve as a pivotal moment in showcasing the exceptional capabilities and expertise of our dedicated team."

The second test launch window is Wednesday, June 6, from 12:01 a.m. to 6:01 p.m.

According to base officials, this is the first time in about five years for two back-to-back operational test launches from Vandenberg.