First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom visited C.L. Smith Elementary School in San Luis Obispo on Monday, July 27.

Newsom toured the school’s Summary Culinary Academy established through a Farm to School Incubator Grant Program.

It is led by the California Department of Food and Agriculture and is supported by the Office of the First Partner.

The Office of the First Partner says the Summary Culinary Academy provides an experience for children focused on cooking with local produce and learning to create nutritious meals.

The First Partner engaged with students during a culinary class and toured the school’s food services facility where students get their meals.

She then participated in a discussion with San Luis Coastal Unified School District administrators, teachers and students on how to further provide students with nutritious meals.

Newsom says these meals should nourish the student's minds and bodies, while also supporting local farmers and producers.

She added that these meals could also help create lasting impacts for the San Luis Obispo community.

To read more about the program, click here.

