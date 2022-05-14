First responders day to raise money for Children's Miracle Network

Local first responders are raising money for the Children's Miracle Network.

The event, called First Responders Day, is Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Grover Beach Police Department says local families are invited to the Costco in San Luis Obispo for the fundraiser.

The money raised at the event is going to the Children's Miracle Network.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals says it raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada.

Additionally, the network says donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.

Grover Beach Police say they will have their brand new command vehicle onsite and open for tours at the event.

Other agencies that will be at the fundraiser include: Pismo Beach Police, California Highway Patrol, Arroyo Grande Police, San Luis Obispo Police, Paso Robles Police, Santa Margarita Fire Rescue, San Luis Obispo Fire, San Luis Ambulance and Cal Fire.