First responders find mannequin hanging from cliff at Santa Barbara beach

Emergency crews responding to a cliff rescue Monday afternoon near Santa Barbara found a mannequin hanging from a beachside cliff.

The call came in shortly after 3:45 p.m.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials, people on the beach noticed what they believed to be someone in distress about 30 feet down a cliff at Hope Ranch Beach.

Multiple agencies responded with UTVs, a drone, fire engines, and a fire truck.

Fire officials say it ended up being a mannequin left behind from a movie shoot a few days earlier.