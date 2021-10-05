Watch
First responders find mannequin hanging from cliff at Santa Barbara beach

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A mannequin was found hanging from a cliff at Hope Ranch Beach in Santa Barbara on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Posted at 5:16 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 20:16:57-04

Emergency crews responding to a cliff rescue Monday afternoon near Santa Barbara found a mannequin hanging from a beachside cliff.

The call came in shortly after 3:45 p.m.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials, people on the beach noticed what they believed to be someone in distress about 30 feet down a cliff at Hope Ranch Beach.

Multiple agencies responded with UTVs, a drone, fire engines, and a fire truck.

Fire officials say it ended up being a mannequin left behind from a movie shoot a few days earlier.

