First responders gather at Santa Barbara Airport for emergency simulation training

An emergency training day brought first responders and volunteers to Santa Barbara Airport Thursday morning.

The full-scale emergency exercise happens once every three years at the Santa Barbara Airport.

The training on Sept. 15 took place from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Organizers say the purpose of the training is to give airport workers and first responders the chance to train for a real aircraft emergency.

Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara City, Carpinteria, Montecito and Summerland fire departments were among the crews there for the training. Santa Barbara Police, CHP, Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, American Red Cross, American Medical Response and UCSB Campus Police were also there.

Local students and community members volunteered to be emergency victims in the scenario.

Organizers say simulated smoke could be visible in the airfield, north of the main runway, during the training.

Santa Barbara Airport is required to have an active Airport Emergency Plan that outlines response procedures in case of an emergency situation. Federal law requires the plan to be tested with a full-scale demonstration every 36 months.