First responders are keeping a close eye on local beaches during Tropical Storm Hilary

As warnings of the Tropical Storm make their way to some parts of California, first responders want to make sure beachgoers and boaters on the Central Coast are extra cautious.

“Conditions can change quickly. A good day of boating can turn very bad in the wrong conditions,” Kyle Shaffer, Port San Luis Harbor Patrol Officer, said.

While the effects from Tropical Storm Hillary are not expected to be the same locally as in other areas of California, Shaffer says people still need to be cautious.

He says they are keeping an eye on cloud-to-ground lightning.

“When there's lighting there's an increased risk of strike,” Shaffer said.

The Harbor Patrol uses multiple resources to monitor storms.

“We rely on buoy readings and we rely on our partners at The National Weather Service,” Shaffer said.

For Hurricane Hillary, which has now been downgraded, the Harbor District has been in constant communication with The National Weather Service.

Shaffer says there is a small craft advisory in effect from Sunday night into Monday night that will bring wind and waves into the Harbor.

“But we don't anticipate any major impacts from that,” Shaffer said.

First responders also want beachgoers to remain cautious.

“As Hillary comes farther North, what we’ll start seeing is the potential of some adverse weather; high swell, a little stronger current. You'll see our flags change color, and all that’s doing is letting the beachgoer know that something is going on out there,” Paul Lee, Battalion Chief for Cal Fire in Pismo Beach, said.

Shaffer says the beach is not the place to be during thunderstorms.

“Clear out of the area, get to a safe shelter, and don't be outdoors when thunder roars,” Shaffer said.

“We encourage people to pay attention to what is going on, listen to our lifeguards, and pay attention to the color of the flag,” Lee said.

Shaffer wants people to have safety equipment prepared before boating and says his office is there to answer any other questions people may have.