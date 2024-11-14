First snow of the season at China Peak Mountain Resort prompts early opening

This week, China Peak Mountain Resort— regarded by its president as "Central California's only major ski resort"— received its first snow of the season.

Resort president Tim Cohee reports that the snow reached 5-7 inches.

Because of this, representatives are projecting to open the park on Nov. 23— one of the earliest openings in 15 years, according to Cohee.

Officials say that if the initial opening goes well, they also expect to open the resort on Nov. 24, Nov. 29, Nov. 30, and Dec. 1.

China Peak Mountain Resort was purchased by Cohee in 2010. It is about four hours northeast of San Luis Obispo County.