Fishing boat runs aground at Santa Cruz Island

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
The Speranza Marie fishing vessel ran aground on Santa Cruz Island on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Dec 15, 2022
A fishing boat ran aground on Santa Cruz Island, part of the Channel Islands, early Thursday morning.

The Coast Guard was alerted to the incident at about 2 a.m. Officials say the 60-foot vessel named Speranza Marie ran aground in Chinese Harbor with six people aboard.

The Coast Guard says another fishing vessel responded to the incident and safely transferred the crewmembers to their boat and took them to Ventura. No one was hurt.

Crews with Vessel Assist Ventura are now working to salvage the boat.

The Coast Guard says cleanup crews are now on-scene, working to contain and recover the vessel's fuel. It was reportedly carrying about 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel when it ran aground.

No impacts to wildlife have been reported, but Coast Guard officials say crews are monitoring for them.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

In addition to the Coast Guard, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response are involved in the response.

