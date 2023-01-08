Fitness Fest & E-Bike Awareness Block Party to be held

On Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m., the 700 and 800 blocks of State Street in downtown Santa Barbara will be transformed into a Fitness Fest and E-Bike Awareness Block Party.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature a variety of fitness activities, including group workout classes, dance demonstrations, and more.

In addition to the fitness festivities, the event will also include an e-bike safety expo, where attendees can learn about the benefits of e-bikes and get tips on safe riding practices and take an e-bike safety pledge to be entered to win an e-bike and other great prizes.

There will be e-bike demonstrations and test rides available, as well as information on local e-bike rental and purchasing options. Event organizers say this will be a great opportunity to ring in the new year, get some exercise, and learn about e-bikes – all while supporting local businesses.

Downtown health and wellness businesses, gyms, and bike shops that would like to participate and offer a demo fitness class, or activity or have an exhibition booth at the Fitness Fest and E-Bike Awareness Block Party can email amy@downtownsb.org to sign up by Jan. 12.