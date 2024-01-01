Fitness leads the way in New Year's resolutions, but how do you keep up with the pace of your goals?

According to Forbes Health, in a survey conducted in October of this year, 48 percent of Americans with a New Year's resolution plan on improving their fitness, however, last year most New Year's resolutions lasted just two to three months.

“We like to stick with what we're comfortable with and if someone like me comes to you and says you got to change everything on the first couple of days of the New Year, it might not sit well with everyone," Robby McLaughlin, Headstrong Fit owner and personal trainer said.

While Headstrong Fit owner Robby McLaughlin says he believes everyone should be pushed and intensity is important, but burnout is very possible if you push too hard in the beginning.

“People get excited or nervous and they try to make all these changes all at once, and that's not super sustainable," the gym owner said. "We want to have gradual personal records and gradual new beginnings.”

Nutrition and fitness go hand-in-hand and you should pair one with the other.

“Start with nutrition and maybe wean off of couple things, maybe a little less sugar, maybe a little less gluten if that's not sitting well with them, or just kind of eat the whole foods, stay on the outside walls of the grocery store for a little bit," McLaughlin recommended.

Recognizing when you have the most energy is also vital in improving your fitness.

“I have a lot of members who thrive at 5:30 in the morning and I have a lot of members that thrive at 5:30 p.m.," McLaughlin laughed. "It's whenever you feel the most energy, the most excitement of your day, that's when I think that you should really get in the gym and put your effort into your body.”

Forty-four percent of respondents in the Forbes Health New Year's Resolution survey said they lasted two-three months in 2023. To get to the six percent that are still sticking with it like McLaughlin has since he was 10, he says to push past your comfort zone to create good habits.

“Don't quit too early," he said. "It's not going to be comfortable, it's not going to be easy, but it shouldn't be.”