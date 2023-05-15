Watch Now
Five Below opens new store in Pismo Beach

Five Below is located at 333 Five Cities Dr. in the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets.
Posted at 3:48 PM, May 15, 2023
A new Five Below store is now open in Pismo Beach.

Five Below sells products geared toward teens and tweens with most items priced between $1 and $5, although they do offer some higher-priced items in their "Five Beyond" section.

The new 9,500-square-foot store is open now but will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, May 19.

It is located in the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets at 333 Five Cities Dr.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Five Below also has stores in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Santa Maria, and Lompoc.

