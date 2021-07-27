Four businesses burglarized within hours in Santa Barbara County, deputies say

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives are investigating four recent burglaries at local businesses.

Deputies say the suspects forced entry overnight and stole items.

The first incident happened on Friday, July 23 in the 5800-block of Hollister Avenue at Old Town Coffee. Deputies say a suspect smashed a window to gain entry, stole various items from inside the business, and fled prior to their arrival.

Three more businesses were burglarized in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 25. South Coast Deli and Choi's Market, on the 100-block of S. Patterson Avenue, were both burglarized with their front glass doors were smashed. The suspects took items and fled the scene before deputies arrived at around 3 a.m.

Deputies say less than an hour later Pierre Lafond on the 500-block of San Ysidro Road in Montecito was burglarized with very similar circumstances where suspects smashed the front glass doors, stole items, and fled the area prior to law enforcement arrival.

Sheriff's deputies say they have reports for each of these cases and have forwarded them to detectives for follow-up.

While detectives review surveillance video and other evidence, they are treating these investigations as separate incidents until they can be linked to the same suspects.

The items stolen are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information about these burglaries can call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150. You can also call the anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171.