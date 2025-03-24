Five Cities Fire Authority announces beginning of annual Weed Abatement Program

The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) is continuing wildfire mitigation efforts on the Central Coast by announcing the start of this year's Weed Abatement Program.

Officials say they will inspect properties in Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach at the start of April.

Some of those properties will receive a notice to destroy weeds and remove hazardous fuels by June 1.

Following a reinspection of those sites after June 1, FCFA says some non-compliant property owners may have to pay several fees to have the weeds removed.

You can visit the FCFA's Weed Abatement Program webpage to find more information on this year's program.