Five Cities Fire Authority fire chief announces retirement, to depart in December

Five Cities Fire Authority Fire Chief Steve Lieberman has announced his retirement, the agency announced Monday.

Lieberman, appointed in 2014, will officially depart in December 2023.

“My wife and I have raised our family in the Five Cities area, and that sense of being a local resident has driven me to do what I believe to have been best for our communities in terms of fire and emergency response,” Chief Lieberman said in an agency press release. “I believe it is time for the next Fire Chief to bring strong operational experience, a willingness to engage in our communities and to do what is needed to further the evolution of the Five Cities Fire Authority.”

The recruitment process to fill the fire chief position will begin shortly, according to the agency.

Lieberman aided the agency’s evolution, the release said, through advancements in sustainability, increasing full-time staffing levels, improving public information and replacing obsolete equipment and vehicles.

He completed long-term and strategic planning and financial analysis, the release said.

Lieberman said in the release that he got his start with the Grover City Volunteer Fire Department in the early 1990s.

“Chief Lieberman has been instrumental in shaping the Five Cities Fire Authority into the modern, professional, and high-quality fire and emergency medical service agency it is today,” Matthew Bronson said, who is the FCFA chief executive officer. “Chief Lieberman’s deep-seated commitment to the Five Cities area is unparalleled and we are grateful for his many years of service.”