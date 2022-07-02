Five Cities Fire Chief encourages a safe 4th of July

Five Cities Fire Chief Steve Lieberman urges residents to keep drought conditions in mind as people light off fireworks this Fourth of July.

Only Safe and Sane fireworks are legal on the Central Coast and only in the communities of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, Templeton, San Miguel, Santa Maria, Guadalupe, and Lompoc.

Safe and Sane fireworks are currently being sold at booths in the Five Cities up until 9 p.m. on July 4. These fireworks are only allowed to be discharged on the Fourth of July between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

All other types of fireworks are illegal throughout the state of California. Legal fireworks will have a certified stamp from the California State Fire Marshall's office.

"Anything that explodes or shoots up in the air — so M80s, bottle rockets [and] mortars are all illegal," Chief Lieberman said. "The fountains that you see families enjoying in front of their homes, sparkles [and] Piccolo Pete's are all examples of Safe and Sane fireworks."

Lieberman says to make sure you have a bucket of cold water nearby to dispose of fireworks after their use.

