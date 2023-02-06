Five Cities Repair Café offered free repair services in Oceano

The Five Cities Repair Café offered free repair services today in Oceano.

People who went were able to get their personal items fixed by volunteers for free.

About 30 volunteers were there to help.

Some items that could be repaired included bikes, electronics, and gardening equipment.

They even assisted with sharpening knives.

"I brought two bikes here, two mountain ones: I have a BMX, but I kind of want to have my mountain bike done, so I brought it down here,” said Jace Zavala, a Los Osos resident. “I was going to throw them away, but my dad told me about this, I was like, Yeah, let's, let's go get them done, I don't have to throw them away, so it's reusable to get them fixed."

SLO County Integrated Waste Management was also there with recycling bins and educating people on how to reduce, reuse, and recycle.